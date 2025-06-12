Nampak now an intriguing package
After being on the verge of failure, South Africa’s largest packaging group has a new lease of life
Nampak is about to turn the page again. Two years after veteran fixer Phil Roux was drafted to perform what can only be called “emergency surgery on a patient in ICU”, the CEO has signalled that most of the life-saving work has been done and that he will hand the scalpel to successor Andrew Hood on September 30 2025.
Roux’s short but bruising tenure began after an ill-fated, debt-fuelled expansion into Africa had left South Africa’s largest packaging group on the verge of failure. A hastily arranged R1bn rights issue in late 2023, followed by the headline disposal of Bevcan Nigeria for R1.3bn and an aggressive programme to squeeze operating plants for every ounce of efficiency, stabilised the balance sheet and pulled the company off its deathbed. Trading margins have swung from 4.6% in the first half of 2023 to 19.3% in the latest interim period, while net debt has fallen by about a third to R3.1bn. Shareholders have been rewarded with a share price that has more than doubled...
