Movers, shakers and market makers
Action aplenty as optimism rises
Directors’ dealings signal confidence in a range of companies, while the A2X auction platform has shown a notable uptick in activity
Halfway into the year, market movers and shakers are as busy as ever. If you haven’t been checking the Sens lately, here’s what you’ve missed.
In a show of confidence, Altron CFO Carel Snyman purchased 35,000 shares for a total of R841,449.50. This on-market transaction is a positive signal from the executive suite, after some promising numbers for the year to end-February. A noteworthy transaction comes from Bidvest Group, where CEO Mpumi Madisa made an investment of more than R10m to acquire 41,460 shares. A purchase of this magnitude from a top-level executive is a powerful statement of belief in the company’s valuation and its capacity to continue generating good returns...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.