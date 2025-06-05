Reunert: misunderstood, mischaracterised and mispriced
A quiet reinvention story is unfolding as the industrial firm pivots to energy and digital growth
05 June 2025 - 05:00
Is the market simply misreading Reunert — or has it forgotten how to value industrial reinvention?
Despite a buoyant JSE, up more than 12% year to date, Reunert has lost more than 20% of its market value. At R59.75 per share, investors seem to be betting on a decline. But what if the real story is quite the opposite?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.