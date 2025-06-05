MINING
Flush Harmony Gold polishes copper assets
The gold price windfall will help to fund the purchase of another copper mine in Australia
05 June 2025 - 05:00
Now we know what Harmony Gold intends doing with all that lovely cash it’s built up since the gold price went into overdrive early in 2024.
On May 27 it unveiled an agreement to buy New York-listed copper miner MAC Copper for $1.08bn, representing a 20.7% premium on MAC’s closing share price on May 23 of $10.15 and a 32.1% premium on the 30-day volume-weighted average price of $9.28. MAC Copper owns 100% of CSA, a 41,000t a year mine in New South Wales, Australia...
