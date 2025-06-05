CHRISTO DE WIT: It’s too soon to judge whether bitcoin is a safe-haven asset
It sometimes behaves as if it can be a place to hide during market turmoil, but it does not do so consistently
05 June 2025 - 05:00
You’d be forgiven for missing bitcoin’s new record high of about $111,800 on May 22, as the move towards this new price benchmark arrived with less fanfare than in previous cycles.
Perhaps the more interesting story was bitcoin’s outperformance relative to US stocks since April, particularly during the week before the new high. In that week the S&P 500 fell by nearly 2% while the price of bitcoin rose by 7%. ..
