Wheels start to turn at coal miner Shuka
A previously unloved and underfunded asset is poised to feed a hungry local industrial market
29 May 2025 - 05:00
Coal miner Shuka Minerals debuted on the JSE’s AltX last week. Surprisingly, it is the first minerals and mining listing in South Africa since Copper 360 made its entrance more than two years ago.
As this came on the day the government gazetted amendments intended to overhaul the country’s centrepiece mining industry legislation — the Mineral & Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) — in an effort to attract more foreign investment, it’s poignant that Shuka’s targets are coal in Tanzania and copper in Zambia...
