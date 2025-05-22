THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: The LVMH premium is no longer luxurious
LVMH becomes harder to justify as a long position as it opts for growth in affluent rather than exclusive markets
As I watched Ferrari fail to finish on the podium at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola (as the name suggests, a race where the stands were filled with wildly passionate Italian Ferrari fans), I was reminded that for all the glitz and glamour in the sport, the Ferrari share price has zero correlation with the Formula One team performance. They haven’t won a world championship since 2007, yet the Ferrari share price is up more than 780% since the IPO in 2015.
There’s a simple reason for this: Ferrari’s wealthiest customers don’t care about Formula One results. The most valuable customers are the ones who pay a fortune for highly personalised models — and those customers care about one thing and one thing only: exclusivity...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.