YOUR MONEY
SIMON BROWN: Rising US yields could shake the global economy
Why the US 10-year treasury yield is the number to watch in 2025
22 May 2025 - 05:00
The most important number to keep an eye on right now is not the gold price, global indices or even Brent. It is the 10-year US Treasury yield, which, as I write, is at 4.531%.
Importantly, this is the secondary market, so this is not the rate that the US Treasury is directly paying on its 10-year debt; this is buyers and sellers in the open market pushing the yield higher. And remember, as I wrote recently, when bond yields rise, prices fall — which tells us there are more sellers than buyers right now...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.