LEADERSHIP
MARK TOBIN: A board’s CEO punchline is no joke
As the Oracle of Omaha steps down, it’s a good moment to reflect on what makes a successful leadership transition
22 May 2025 - 05:00
At Berkshire Hathaway’s 60th AGM, Warren Buffett, 94, announced he will be stepping down as CEO and handing over day-to-day operations and investment decisions to Greg Abel at the end of 2025.
Abel has been with the business for 25 years, so he has intimate knowledge of how things are done at Berkshire. This is one of the year’s most significant business leadership transitions, so I reviewed some others that might initially have given investors cause for concern but ultimately were a boon for shareholders...
