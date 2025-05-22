Exxaro: The catalyst to something bigger?
The thermal coal producer is diversifying into the Northern Cape’s copious manganese resources, which are crying out for consolidation
After casting its line far and wide for three years to diversify from thermal coal production, Exxaro Resources now has its foot in the door in the Northern Cape’s manganese fields. About 70%-80% of the world’s total unmined manganese, a mineral primarily used in steel production, occurs there — enough to last at least 80 years.
Exxaro is buying 100% of Ntsimbintle Mining, a company controlled by veteran investor Saki Macozoma. The centrepiece asset is the profitable Tshipi Borwa mine, which produces 3.2Mt-3.4Mt a year of manganese. Including Ntsimbintle’s 19.9% stake in Jupiter Mines, an Australian firm, Exxaro comes out with 60.1% of Tshipi Borwa...
