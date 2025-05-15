MOVERS, SHAKERS & MARKET MAKERS
Spending big bucks on stumbling Aspen
Other large stock buy-ins, from Capitec to Lighthouse Properties, also indicate confidence
The real market moves are buried in the fine print, not just the headlines. Every week, a barrage of Sens notices reveals where insiders are placing their bets, and where they’re pulling out.
Aspen Pharmacare has recently taken a knock after the abrupt termination of a significant mRNA manufacturing contract, which led to a sharp decline in its share price. Despite this, an associate of CEO Stephen Saad executed substantial on-market purchases totalling more than R184m in early May. This decisive action suggests a strong belief in Aspen’s long-term value proposition, and that its share price might be undervalued...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.