SIMON BROWN: The world according to Garp
How can you invest like Warren Buffett? Find high-quality companies and buy when they offer a reasonable price. And then hold
15 May 2025 - 05:00
The resignation of Warren Buffett as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, the company he’s run for six decades, is a great time to reflect on his investment style and how we can use it in our investing strategy.
His annualised year return over the past 60 years is 19.9%, well ahead of the S&P 500’s return of 10.4%. And interestingly, for a third of that time he actually underperformed the index...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.