Mantengu: Small cap, big drama
Regardless of claims that it is being targeted by short sellers, the junior miner needs to keep a sharp focus on its operational performance
15 May 2025 - 05:00
There’s widespread scepticism in the market over Mantengu Mining’s claims that its share price is being manipulated. First raised in February 2024, the allegations have now escalated into a criminal complaint filed with the Hawks.
Mantengu is a relatively new player, having begun operations only in 2022 after a reverse listing. Focused mainly on chrome ore mining, the junior miner has a modest market cap of about R170m. For most small caps of this size, trading tends to be thin and bid-offer spreads can often be laughably wide...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.