CHRISTO DE WIT: Alternatives in a burgeoning cryptoverse
Altcoins offer opportunity, but picking the right ones means understanding adoption, supply and developer activity
08 May 2025 - 05:00
The original cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was launched in 2009. It now has a market capitalisation of more than $1-trillion, accounting for more than 60% of cryptocurrency market share.
The number of cryptocurrencies in circulation outside bitcoin (also known as altcoins) has surged to more than 15,000. More than 50 have a market cap above $1bn, and more than 350 have more than $100m. There is a significant opportunity in altcoins. How do you choose the right ones for your portfolio? Here’s what to look for...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.