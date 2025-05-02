RETAIL
When the market drops, look at shops
Money managers and market watchers have long been bearish about retailers. Is a recovery imminent, or will they continue to just muddle along?
02 May 2025 - 05:00
Navigating the JSE these days must feel like a white-knuckle rollercoaster ride for money managers. Recent market swings have been nothing short of dramatic.
In early April, the JSE had a downturn reminiscent of the Covid era, erasing nearly R1-trillion from its market value. This was after US President Donald Trump imposed ill-conceived trade tariffs, some of which have since been temporarily reversed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.