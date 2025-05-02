SIMON BROWN: Look beyond the face value of local bonds
02 May 2025 - 05:00
I like to revisit bonds and how they work every so often in this column because they’re different from normal share investing.
With a share, you simply buy it — which gives you ownership in the business and future profits — hope it goes higher, and collect any dividends the board decides to declare. We are technically trading these shares in the secondary market (locally the JSE), and if there are more buyers than sellers, the price goes higher...
