MOVERS, SHAKERS & MARKET MAKERS
JPMorgan shows faith in Bidcorp
From Ascendis to KAP, share purchases signal strong market confidence
The local bourse has been busy again these past two weeks. These movements offer a fascinating, albeit partial, glimpse into the perspectives of company insiders and significant investors.
On the directorial front, at Ascendis Health there was a show of confidence from within as associates of CEO Carl Neethling and director Theunis de Bruyn executed on-market purchases of 179,264 ordinary shares on April 14 for 80c a share. Neethling’s transaction was made through ACN Capital, where he is the controlling shareholder, while De Bruyn’s was made via Calibre Investment Holdings, where he is a director and shareholder. Ascendis posted rosier results recently, so the purchases appear well timed...
