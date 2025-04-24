Iberian bet buoys Vukile
The mall owner tests fresh highs as it bags six Iberian retail deals worth more than R12bn in seven months
24 April 2025 - 05:00
South Africa-based Vukile Property Fund, which has become one of the largest retail landlords in Spain and Portugal, rallied to a five-year high just shy of R19 last week.
The stock is up about 13% since early April, making it one of the JSE’s best-performing property counters year to date. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.