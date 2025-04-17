MOVERS, SHAKERS & MARKET MAKERS
Des de Beer goes big on Lighthouse
Meanwhile, Cashbuild is acquiring a 60% controlling stake in Allbuildco Holdings, owner of the Amper Alles hardware chain
17 April 2025 - 05:00
This fortnight on Sens has been humming with activity, ranging from heavy insider buying and reshuffles to notable changes in institutional holdings.
Lighthouse Properties stood out. Director Des de Beer, via associate entity Delsa Investments, picked up more than 7-million shares across four days, spending just over R53m in total. The consistent, high-volume purchases at prices just under 770c suggest De Beer sees real value at these levels and possibly thinks the share price is too low...
