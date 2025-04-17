Betting on bullion’s bounce
Analysts back gold miners for short-term gains as price surge narrows margin gap
17 April 2025 - 05:00
Gold shares have lagged the metal’s price for the past decade, especially since Covid. The $1.6bn VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), a bellwether of gold equity performance globally, has lagged the gold price by 40% over the past four to five years. This is largely due to a poor operational track record, with gold miners often missing production guidance — sometimes due to disappointing projects resulting in above-average cost inflation.
At current gold prices, however, that might be changing, according to two analysts...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.