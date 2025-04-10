High yield, hard currency: how to go global with the JSE
Investors keen to cash in on undervalued offshore Reit markets should take a fresh look at the JSE’s growing pool of index tracker funds
10 April 2025 - 05:00
The JSE’s tally of tracker funds continues to swell, with last month’s listing of a new offshore property play bringing the bourse’s index investment offering to 257.
That’s up from 209 a year ago and includes global and South Africa-focused ETFs, exchange traded notes and actively managed certificates, figures from etfSA.co.za show. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.