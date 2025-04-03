Time to refashion AVI into a more enticing business?
Some believe returns would be fatter if AVI slimmed down, but the group seems to have no intention of selling assets in the short term
03 April 2025 - 05:00
Consumer brands conglomerate AVI — owner of Five Roses tea, Bakers biscuits and Willards chips — boasts enviable returns on the JSE food producer and beverage sector. But could the returns be even fatter if the group slimmed down to its market-leading snacks and beverages brands?
Some punters reckon so, what with the group weighed down by iffy performances in its cosmetics and fashion segments. Then there’s the legacy holding in fishing, via hake producer I&J, that adds an element of commoditisation — not to mention operational risk — to AVI’s consumer brands portfolio...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.