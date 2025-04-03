There are other routes to ARC’s pot of gold
Would the shareholders of African Rainbow Capital Investments not benefit more from the liquidation of the company’s assets than from the planned delisting?
The recent announcement by African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC) that it intends to delist at a discount to its stated NAV raises questions about other options or alternatives that might be open to the Patrice Motsepe-aligned investment company.
Discount control policies, or discount control mechanisms, for closed-ended investment trusts are now standard in the UK. They are also emerging as an option in Australia’s closed-ended listed investment companies (LIC) circles. The basic premise is that the board sets a range of discounts and premiums to target. Generally, the range is from a 5%-10% discount to NAV on the one hand and a 5%-10% premium to NAV on the other...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.