South African firm takes on pharma giant — and wins
But the price of the prostate cancer drug will come down only if it’s available to many, says prof
03 April 2025 - 05:00
A recent court victory that allows a South African company to produce a cheaper cancer drug will reduce prices significantly only if such medicines were more widely available.
Cancer researcher Prof Paul Ruff says significant price reductions would happen if the wider public were included. “Only 15% of the population have health insurance, and of that only 5% have access to comprehensive insurance,” he says...
