Omnia lights the fuse on a much bigger explosives company
Subsidiary BME is blasting its way into the North American market — but Trump’s tariffs and hostility to ESG could get in the way
Omnia Holdings’s international push will most likely define the term of Seelan Gobalsamy, who became CEO of the chemicals, agribusiness and mining explosives company nearly six years ago. Shares are 200% higher over that time.
Growth has come from its explosives subsidiary BME, whose profit in the 2025 financial year could be the best yet for Omnia. The question is how long this can continue, especially given the threat posed by the administration of US President Donald Trump. A range of tariffs that were due to be implemented on April 2, emotively dubbed “liberation day”, could be troublesome for BME as it only recently established a footprint in Canada — one of Trump’s chief targets...
