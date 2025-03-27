THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Dashing hopes for a Nike profit sprint
After a tough year, the sports giant struggles to regain momentum amid digital strategy shifts and declining sales
Nike is in the throes of a turnaround. Unlike in a stadium where the crowd is screaming for the underdog in that all-important tournament final, investors don’t tend to give much love to a broken story. In fact, they actively avoid it.
For as long as I can remember, Nike’s website included the proclamation that “Nike is a growth company” — but you would be hard-pressed to find much growth recently. Nike lost its way, pushing too hard into digital channels during the pandemic at the expense of its wholesale business. It turns out that consumers still want to walk into a store and cross-shop Nike against other brands. After initially working as an exclusive environment for premium sneakers, the digital strategy degenerated into a promotional environment with bargains and clearance sales. This is the opposite of what Nike hoped to achieve, as margins go down rather than up...
