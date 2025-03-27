Old Mutual: Worth more dead than alive?
There’s still considerable life in Old Mutual, but the adjective in its name is looking more and more apposite as such rivals as Sanlam race ahead
27 March 2025 - 05:00
Investors need to ask themselves if Old Mutual is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity or a value trap. At 6.3, calculated on its 2024 earnings, it’s certainly cheap on the traditional p:e measure.
And the Big Green is falling further behind its peer group. Its share price has barely moved over 12 months — rising 1.2% to R11.72. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.