MARIUS REITZ: The 5% portfolio pitch
A disciplined 5% allocation to crypto provides the sweet spot for capturing upside while managing downside risk
27 March 2025 - 05:00
The wealthy are increasingly diversifying their investment opportunities beyond traditional assets. Alternative investments have gained significant traction. Cryptocurrency delivers advantages for the modern portfolio that other alternative assets cannot match.
Alternatives generally attract investors who want to enhance returns and reduce portfolio volatility. Alternative investments include real estate, private equity, hedge funds, commodities, and collectables like art or wine. These assets typically have minimal correlation with traditional markets, providing diversification benefits...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.