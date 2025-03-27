Hulamin: Be wary while there is still work in progress
Hulamin is wisely focusing on the local market for expansion, but some divisions are struggling and the conservative investor should tread carefully
27 March 2025 - 05:00
Aluminium semi-fabricator Hulamin sold a record amount of rolled products to the local market in 2024, with domestic sales reaching 55% of the total.
This strategic shift towards the local market will continue as the KwaZulu-Natal company finalises its investment in a wide-body can production line, set for completion in 2025. The move should push local sales beyond 60%, reducing reliance on more volatile export markets and securing a larger share of a steadily growing domestic market. ..
