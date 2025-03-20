Spar battening down the hatches
The group’s strategy is to review its European operations, strengthen the balance sheet and recover margins
At a Capital Markets Day presentation on March 12, retailer Spar delivered a message that was largely defensive, as management laid out its two primary strategic objectives: strengthening the balance sheet and recovering margins. However, both objectives face the same underlying challenge — weak sales growth.
Central to Spar’s strategy is a review of its European operations, which could lead to the disposal of its struggling Switzerland and UK businesses, while retaining its profitable Ireland business. Management said a decision on the future of these assets would be announced by June 30. The potential sale of the European operations brings the group full circle, as its debt load was accumulated largely through offshore expansion...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.