Reits back on the divvy track
After a volatile few years of dwindling dividends, property stocks appear set for more predictable and sustainable income growth
20 March 2025 - 05:00
Property share prices may well have taken a breather year to date after a strong rally in the second half of 2024. But last week, several counters including Growthpoint Properties, Attacq, Hyprop Investments, Equites Property Fund, SA Corporate, Shaftesbury Capital and Lighthouse Properties dominated the JSE’s top 10 leaderboard again.
That comes after the release of a spate of better than expected December results, trading updates and earnings growth forecasts, which is no doubt supporting share prices...
