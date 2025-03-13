Retail revolution: Shoprite and Woolies’ bold path to growth
The two retail giants are venturing into new sectors to secure long-term success
13 March 2025 - 05:00
Shoprite’s Checkers and Woolworths have grown market share at the premium end of the food market, signalling that gains are coming at the expense of other retailers.
Pick n Pay and Spar are closing stores and could be sacrificing market share to save the bottom line. “I still believe Checkers is the best positioned in the market at the moment, though Woolies has succeeded in retaining loyal customers throughout a difficult five years. I’d give them both five out of five,” says Gryphon Asset Management portfolio manager Casparus Treurnicht...
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.