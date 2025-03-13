Money & Investing Retail revolution: Shoprite and Woolies’ bold path to growth The two retail giants are venturing into new sectors to secure long-term success B L Premium

Shoprite’s Checkers and Woolworths have grown market share at the premium end of the food market, signalling that gains are coming at the expense of other retailers.

Pick n Pay and Spar are closing stores and could be sacrificing market share to save the bottom line. “I still believe Checkers is the best positioned in the market at the moment, though Woolies has succeeded in retaining loyal customers throughout a difficult five years. I’d give them both five out of five,” says Gryphon Asset Management portfolio manager Casparus Treurnicht...