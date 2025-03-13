INDUSTRIALS
AECI: lose now, win later?
The group has made bold moves to streamline its portfolio, but its 2024 financials reflect the cost of transition
Industrial stalwart AECI has undergone a year of significant transformation, with a mix of bold strategic shifts and financial turbulence. The chemicals and mining solutions company reported a R255m loss for 2024, a stark contrast to its R1.18bn profit in 2023. Investors and analysts are weighing whether the company’s current trajectory is a temporary stumble or a necessary repositioning for future growth.
AECI was established in 1924 through the merger of Nobel Industries’ South African interests and De Beers Consolidated Diamond Mines. Initially focused on supplying explosives and fertilisers to the burgeoning mining sector, the company expanded over the decades into chemicals and various speciality products...
