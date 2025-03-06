Pepkor accessorises with fintech
Its FoneYam cell business is leading the charge as the fintech division bites big chunks out of apparel’s slice of the revenue pie
06 March 2025 - 05:00
Pepkor, Africa’s largest apparel retailer, expects further growth from its burgeoning financial services division, which is already generating more revenue than its furniture, appliances and equipment segment.
The group owns some of the country’s biggest clothing brands, including PEP and Ackermans, and intends to grow more in adult apparel where it’s under-indexed in terms of market share...
