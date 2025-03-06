Growing excellence in the hedge fund sector

The winners of the 2024 Edify Retail Hedge Fund Awards have been announced, acknowledging the top-performing funds in the retail investor hedge fund sector.

These awards celebrate investment excellence while fostering greater engagement between hedge fund managers, financial advisers and retail investors.

By evaluating funds based on their risk profiles and performance metrics - beyond the traditional Association for Savings and Investment South Africa hedge fund categories - the awards provide investors with a clearer framework for assessing hedge fund opportunities.

This year’s winners demonstrated outstanding investment expertise, balancing risk and reward in an evolving financial landscape.

Recognising the nominees

The 2024 awards featured a competitive field of nominees across four categories, each showcasing exceptional performance and strategic fund management:

Best Fixed Income Retail Hedge Fund