Who (or what) will give Old Mutual new life?
Rebuilding of trust will be important, along with finding the right person to succeed the outgoing CEO
27 February 2025 - 05:00
Old Mutual still hasn’t entirely won back the trust of the market for the 20 years up to 2018 that it bought substandard businesses such as Fidelity & Guaranty Life in the US and wealth managers such as Gerrards in the UK, destroying shareholder value.
“They aren’t getting anything right,” says a competitor CEO, speaking anonymously. “All they have on their side is cash generation and size. They just spend money with no discipline.” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.