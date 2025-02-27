THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Carats become the stick for Anglo
Copper and cash are the keywords at Anglo American as the vagaries of commodity markets take the shine off diamonds, gold and PGMs
In the South African business landscape, it’s hard to think of a more iconic name than Anglo American. This country was built on mining and the belief that commodities such as gold would have value forever. The yellow stuff has retained its shine, but the same can’t be said for other things that come out of the ground.
These days, Anglo American is focused on copper as the growth asset. That means capital investment in lands far away from the old mine dumps of Jozi. Having spread itself too thin across multiple commodities and regions, Anglo American is in the process of simplifying. The potential takeover attempt by BHP really kicked it into action...
