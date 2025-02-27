MARK TOBIN: Who wants to be a millionaire?
Point No 1 — Elon Musk did not think just having a matric would be enough
I recently read a study from Ramsey Solutions (aka Dave Ramsey) in the US that surveyed more than 10,000 millionaires to see what they had in common. Let’s look at the top five findings in the report to understand how we can apply them in our personal finance journey.
First, the vast majority of the millionaires, 79%, are self-made. They did not inherit their wealth but built it over time through entrepreneurship or corporate careers, combined with plain old hard work. Intergenerational wealth plays a relatively small role in creating the next generation of millionaires. If you’re not a trust fund baby, you can still become a millionaire. The bulk of the millionaires in the study certainly weren’t waiting for a handout from their family or bemoaning the fact that they were not born the scion or heiress to some wealthy family dynasty...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.