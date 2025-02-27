Fathoming the big fork-out at Amplats
Anglo defends a generous Amplats payout despite analysts’ concerns that it leaves the soon-to-be-demerged platinum unit high and dry in a hostile market
27 February 2025 - 05:00
Special dividends are usually grounds for investor celebration. In the case of Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), however, there is reason for pause.
On February 17, the platinum group metals (PGMs) producer announced a R15.7bn payout, equal to R59 a share — a sum that no doubt delighted shareholders, including Anglo American, which is due to demerge its 66.7% stake in June. Combined with an ordinary dividend declaration of 300c a share (R800m), however, the total dividend speaks for nearly all Amplats’s net cash, totalling R17.6bn as of December 31...
