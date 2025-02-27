City Lodge hit by business travel blues
The group’s business-orientated portfolio puts it at the mercy of the sluggish domestic economy
The divergent fortunes of JSE-listed hotel operators City Lodge and Southern Sun over the past three years tell their own story. While Southern Sun’s share price has soared 160%, City Lodge stock has declined 21%, a stark contrast largely explained by the different markets they serve.
Southern Sun derives a significant portion of its profits from the leisure segment, which has rebounded strongly post-Covid, particularly the foreign tourist market in the Western Cape. By comparison, City Lodge remains heavily dependent on local business travel, which has struggled due to South Africa’s weak economy and shifting corporate habits that favour virtual meetings...
