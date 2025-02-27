CHRISTO DE WIT: Go stable if you’re able
Stablecoins offer the technological advantages of crypto while maintaining the relative stability of traditional currencies
27 February 2025 - 05:00
print head: Go stable if you’re able
Most South Africans consider cryptocurrency as bitcoin, ethereum and other well-known altcoins. But the real action in cryptocurrency in Southern Africa is in stablecoins, which combine the best of traditional and digital finance. These digital assets are typically pegged to fiat currencies such as the dollar or tangible assets such as gold, mimicking conventional money. ..
