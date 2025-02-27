Buy Pan African Resources, sell BAT

Pan African Resources has lagged JSE gold shares in terms of price appreciation in the present bullion run. A big part of this has been the forward sale agreements at lower gold prices, which essentially capped its benefits from continued strength in the gold price over the past year. The company entered these contracts to fund projects such as an expansion at Evander Mines and the development of the Mogale Tailings Retreatment (MTR) operation.The agreements will end this month, so the company can start benefiting from an elevated gold price that is well above its all-in sustaining cost per ounce (AISC). Gold production is expected to pick up after the Evander and MTR ramp-ups as well as the inclusion of Australian miner Tennant in the portfolio. As new projects mature, management expects a further reduction in AISC that will boost margins and cash flows.In terms of the gold price, we don’t see much more growth in the price near term, but demand for gold remains supported by geopolitical rifts that improve the metal’s appeal as a haven investment and should sustain central bank demand.The stock is trading close to a key support level at 834c with further technical support at 716c. If either of these levels hold, we will expect a return to the long-term upward trend.
Sell: British American Tobacco
The stock has returned close to 30% over the past year despite weakness after a disappointing 2025 outlook statement released with its full-year results earlier this monthThe company operates in a declining market. Cigarette sales continue to decline and though BAT was initially declining at a lower rate than the industry, recent dynamics have indicated market share losses. New category products, particularly vapes, have struggled over the past few reporting periods with growth fading because of continued growth in illicit vapes. Though there’s scope for increased regulation of vapes, which could aid established players such as BAT, this could take some time. Meanwhile, the company will push product where it is suffering market share losses. Offering some support for the investment case is BAT’s large exposure to modern oral (a major nicotine growth category) and continued strong cash flows despite a weaker top line. But this may not be enough to offset the pressure in combustibles and vapes in the medium term. Look for better opportunities with stronger earnings visibility elsewhere.
Buy Pan African Resources, sell BAT
Chantal Marx, head of investment research and content at FNB Wealth & Investments, on what the smart money is doing
Buy: Pan African Resources
Pan African Resources has lagged JSE gold shares in terms of price appreciation in the present bullion run. A big part of this has been the forward sale agreements at lower gold prices, which essentially capped its benefits from continued strength in the gold price over the past year. The company entered these contracts to fund projects such as an expansion at Evander Mines and the development of the Mogale Tailings Retreatment (MTR) operation. The agreements will end this month, so the company can start benefiting from an elevated gold price that is well above its all-in sustaining cost per ounce (AISC). Gold production is expected to pick up after the Evander and MTR ramp-ups as well as the inclusion of Australian miner Tennant in the portfolio. As new projects mature, management expects a further reduction in AISC that will boost margins and cash flows. In terms of the gold price, we don’t see much more growth in the price near term, but demand for gold remains supported by geopolitical rifts that improve the metal’s appeal as a haven investment and should sustain central bank demand. The stock is trading close to a key support level at 834c with further technical support at 716c. If either of these levels hold, we will expect a return to the long-term upward trend.
Sell: British American Tobacco
The stock has returned close to 30% over the past year despite weakness after a disappointing 2025 outlook statement released with its full-year results earlier this month The company operates in a declining market. Cigarette sales continue to decline and though BAT was initially declining at a lower rate than the industry, recent dynamics have indicated market share losses. New category products, particularly vapes, have struggled over the past few reporting periods with growth fading because of continued growth in illicit vapes. Though there’s scope for increased regulation of vapes, which could aid established players such as BAT, this could take some time. Meanwhile, the company will push product where it is suffering market share losses. Offering some support for the investment case is BAT’s large exposure to modern oral (a major nicotine growth category) and continued strong cash flows despite a weaker top line. But this may not be enough to offset the pressure in combustibles and vapes in the medium term. Look for better opportunities with stronger earnings visibility elsewhere.
Also read:
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Ferrari, sell Porsche
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Investec, sell Clicks
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy gold, sell S&P 500
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.