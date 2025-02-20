Movers, shakers and market makers
You snooze, you lose
The Sens ticker has been running hot with news of buying and selling on the JSE — even the Scandinavians are fishing for bargains
February has been an active month on the JSE so far with a plethora of Sens announcements revealing directors’ dealings and significant shareholder movements that might offer insights into market confidence and evolving dynamics at companies.
Several directors and associates made notable moves. At Collins Property Group, nonexecutive director Friedrich Esterhuyse offloaded 100,000 shares at R11 a share, netting R1.1m. Some believe this Christo Wiese-backed real estate firm is one of the hidden gems on the JSE’s property board, so the decision by Esterhuyse — who knows the business well — to lighten his holding can’t be ignored. ..
