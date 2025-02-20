THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Sobering sentiment
Your doctor might warn you to stay away from booze — nowadays, your financial adviser will probably do the same
In budget week, there are always headlines about “sin taxes” on alcohol and tobacco products. These are seen as one of the more popular ways to raise taxes, as nonsmokers certainly aren’t going to complain about a greater burden on smokers. Drinking may be more widespread and thus changes to those taxes will affect more people and be less popular, but even that is starting to change. Particularly among younger generations, alcohol consumption has been decreasing.
The “sober curious” movement is firmly in the same WhatsApp group as the health and wellbeing trend that has been embraced by millennials and Gen Z. These days, you’ll be hard-pressed to find people under 40 who are smoking a pack a day — or even any cigarettes at all. Among boomers, smoking and drinking were par for the course. Though drinking hasn’t become anywhere near as taboo as smoking, it’s always a good idea to learn from history. Much like someone having to shout an order at the bartender at a m...
