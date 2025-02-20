Is Santova back on the acquisitions path?
The logistics solutions provider has a long history of primarily bolt-on acquisitions but has been relatively quiet on that front lately
20 February 2025 - 05:00
February is the month of love. Well, recent Sens announcements from Santova, the technology-driven logistics solutions provider, would have made shareholders’ hearts flutter.
First, on January 29, Barca Capital LLC, through one of its funds, acquired a 15% stake in Santova. US investors don’t typically turn up in the registers of JSE companies all that frequently — even less so when talking about a small-cap counter such as Santova...
