Is Pan African Resources too optimistic?
20 February 2025 - 05:00
Can Pan African Resources follow up on last year’s stellar performance? It was the JSE’s third-best performing share in 2024 — it doubled in value — owing to the improvement in the gold price.
After the release of the firm’s interim results CEO Cobus Loots tells the FM the groundwork is in place for production to be boosted to 270,000-308,000 ounces in its 2026 financial year (starting July)...
