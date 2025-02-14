CHRISTO DE WIT: There is a silver lining to crypto volatility
The Trump-related market correction shows the maturing relationship between cryptocurrency markets and global economic factors
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing significant movement. Over the past week, bitcoin has fluctuated between $105,000 and $96,000, with drastic upswings and downturns. This reflects broader market reactions to US President Donald Trump’s recent trade and monetary policies and the way these increasingly influence digital asset markets.
The immediate catalyst for the crypto market volatility is Trump’s aggressive trade stance, with his announcement of 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports and 10% tariffs on Chinese goods (these are on hold for now). The measures have sent ripples through global financial markets, with cryptocurrency proving particularly sensitive to the macroeconomic shifts...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.