Shifting shopping habits
What emerging trends in retail can tell us about the economic landscape
13 February 2025 - 05:00
South Africa’s retail sector plays a crucial role in the nation’s economy, contributing nearly 20% to GDP and serving as the second-largest employer after the government.
From an investment perspective, analysing emerging trends is essential, not only at sector and company levels but also as an indicator of the broader economic landscape. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.