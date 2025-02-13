Mall owners are back in the black
Most Reits look set to return to profit this year, with retail-focused counters likely to lead the way
13 February 2025 - 05:00
In the next few weeks investors will no doubt keep a close watch on how individual property stocks have delivered on earnings and dividend growth promises as the sector starts to report December results.
It’s likely that lower interest rates and debt repayment costs have started to filter through to the bottom line of several real estate investment trusts (Reits). ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.