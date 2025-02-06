Movers, shakers and market makers
The A2X stock market, which offers secondary listings to a good many JSE-listed counters, managed a record month in January
06 February 2025 - 05:00
Executives like to remind us that they, too, are shareholders. So, when directors buy or sell, you should probably care. When investors, institutional or individual, take meaningful stakes in a company it’s probably worth paying attention too.
In the past fortnight, large fund manager Coronation has increased its ownership in niche real estate investment trust company Fairvest to a staggering 47.4%. That’s a dominant position — but surely Coronation has no grand ambitions on little old Fairvest?..
